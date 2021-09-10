George E. Jones (1932-2021)

WILTON – George E. Jones, 88, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on September 9, 1932 in Plainville, Connecticut, the youngest child of Fred and Edna (Rouette) Jones. George married the love of his life, Janis Russell, in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1956.

George began his career as a machinist in Connecticut, spending time working on the nuclear submarine USS Nautilus, before moving his family to Weld, Maine in 1972. George established his own business in Weld managing properties for several seasonal homeowners in and around the Weld community. He also owned and operated a small, family gift shop called The Woodshed Gifts.

George enjoyed stock car racing, NASCAR, riding his Harley, camping with his family, being a Mason, and tinkering on anything he could get his hands on… especially if it said FORD on it!

After retirement, George learned to play several stringed instruments and loved attending Blue Grass festivals with his wife, Janis. When he wasn’t strumming his banjo, George could be found in his workshop creating beautiful handmade copper pieces he sold at craft fairs and local crafting outlets including The Copper Shop. He was an amazing carpenter, mechanic and craftsman.

George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janis Jones, and five children: daughter, Brenda Hall, daughter Linda Townsend and husband Stewart, daughter Karen Jacobs and husband Andy, daughter Cheryl Martin and husband Rob, son Eric Jones and wife Melissa; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday September 11, 2021 at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with light refreshments after the service. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in George’s memory to: Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge #154, P.O. Box 154, Weld, Maine 04285. A kind word may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.