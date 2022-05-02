George E. McCormick (1933-2022)

DOVER-FOXCROFT – George “Bud” Edward McCormick left his earthly bounds on April 29, 2022.

George was born in Starks, to Sheridan McCormick and Edna Brackett McCormick on April 12, 1933. He was a graduate of Farmington High School. He was a veteran of the war in Korea serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. He was a chief aircraft mechanic on planes searching for Russian submarines. He then attended Paul Smith’s College before Thomas College in Waterville where he attained an associate degree in 1958, then a bachelor of science degree in 1969 and received the award for academic excellence.

He worked for Harold Alfond as an accountant. He later taught business at Valley High School in Bingham and coached varsity girls basketball compiling three undefeated seasons. He finally settled into what became his passion, law enforcement, serving 22 years as a state and federal probation officer. In retirement, he became a deputy sheriff for Piscataquis County and was very successful at “herb” interdiction receiving the Reserve Deputy of The Year award in 2006 for all of Maine.

George was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He enjoyed his grandchildren, teaching them to hunt, fish, and play cribbage. He loved taking them to camp at Northwest Pond of Seboeis. He greatly enjoyed following their school activities and athletics.

George is survived by his loving wife, Minnie, of Dover-Foxcroft; son, Michael and wife, Susan, of Dexter; granddaughter, Deirdre and husband, Ben LaPlante and great-grandchildren, Caden and Elsa, of Fairfield; granddaughter, Courtney and husband, Phil Huening, and great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Brecken of Appleton; and grandson, Sean, of Dexter. “Gramp” and Sean were great pals. Sean will deeply miss “Gramp!” He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy McCormick and Rosemary McCormick, and several nieces and nephews.

Bud was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Ven Sample; brothers, John and Ross; and sisters, Noreen Pillsbury and Marie Day.

Lary Funeral Home in Dover-Foxcroft will host visiting hours on May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. until time of a funeral service with military honors to begin at noon. A social gathering will immediately follow at the American Legion on Park Street. Interment will be May 12 at 1 p.m. at Rural Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to Special Olympics Maine, Attn: Phil, 525 Main Street, Unit D, South Portland ME 04106, in honor of Special Olympian, Sean McCormick. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.