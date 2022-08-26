George E. “Tubby” Washington (1939-2022)

FARMINGTON – George E. “Tubby” Washington, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Maine General Hospital in Augusta.

He was born on May 27, 1939, son of George Washington and Janet Washington Wing. George attended Rangeley Lakes High School, then entered the Army in 1957 and spent 8 years in the Reserves. In September 1963, George married his loving wife, Janice Pinkham Washington. George worked in the woods for many years, then in 1968 he started George Washington Construction in Rangeley. He belonged to The Trappers Association, Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen’s Association, and served on the Airport Committee. In 2016, he was inducted to the Maine Forest Logger’s Hall of Fame. He was very active in the Rangeley Snowmobile Club, working with Ronald Sargent, Terry Morgan, and others, creating and dragging trails. George was a unique character that liked to get people going.

George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Washington of Farmington; sons, Larry Washington and wife Linda of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Erin Washington of Rangeley; two grandsons, Boden Washington and Sovann Nile; three sisters, Jill Davenport and husband Richard of Farmington, Pamela Washington of Rumford, and Bonnie Durant of Searsport; one brother, Jeffery Wing of Madrid; several special cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Janet; and stepfather, Blyn Wing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Per Tubby’s request, there will be no funeral but the family will hold a celebration of his life on September 18, 2022, at the Loon Lodge, 16 Pickford Rd., in Rangeley, from 2-4 in the afternoon, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.