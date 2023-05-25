George Lakin (1949-2023)

WILTON – George Richard Lakin, 74, of Wilton, Maine passed into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 after a short stay in Edgewood Nursing Home.

He was born April 22, 1949 in Wilton, Maine, the son of Herbert and Annette (Creamer) Lakin.

He obtained an 8th grade education from Phillips schools and worked at various jobs including door-to-door sales as a Rawleigh distributor.

He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, Maine.

George enjoyed watching westerns on TV, doing volunteer driving for Community Concepts, and spending time with his wife, Karlyne, whom he married on June 4, 1988.

George was a gentle man with a kind heart, willing to help others in need.

He was predeceased by his father, Herbert, mother, Annette, and step-mother, Gloria, and his brothers, Frank & Robert.

He is survived by his wife, Karlyne, and his stepchildren, Richard, Sarah, Angela, Pamela, and Warren.

There will be a graveside memorial service at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Rd. in Avon (Phillips) on Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m.

Karlyne would like to express her thanks to the Wiles Remembrance Centers for their help with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Karlyne Lakin, C/O the New Hope Baptist Church, P. O. Box 786, Farmington, ME 04938. Family and friends are invited to share memories or condolences in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care is under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Centers.