George Lynch (1938-2024)

FARMINGTON – George Ernest Lynch III passed away on February 6, 2024 in Auburn, with his wife at his side.

Known throughout his life as “Terry,” a play on the Latin word for third, he was born in Salem, Massachusetts, to the Reverend G. Ernest Lynch and Ellen Maria Malmgren in 1938. As his father’s profession took the family from one parish to another, Terry grew up in Portland, Maine, Hannibal, Missouri, and Indianapolis, Indiana, and enjoyed spending time on Southport Island and Pleasant Mountain, Maine.

Educated at Hebron Academy and Indiana University, he became a cartographer and professor of geography at Murray State University in Kentucky. He married Kathleen Shelley, with whom he would spend the next 57 years. Before long, they moved to his beloved Maine, where he lived in Temple and taught within the Mt. Blue school district–at Farmington High School, Ingalls School, Mt. Blue Junior High, Wilton Central School, and Mt. Blue High School–until his retirement in 1998. He taught many subjects, principally earth science and history, and coached the biathlon team. Terry was proud to serve in the Temple Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years.

The son and grandson of musicians, he awoke every morning with a tune in his head, which he would often whistle throughout the day. Terry was a spelunker who mapped caves in southern Indiana and, when needed, rescued cavers in trouble. He was an expert marksman who enjoyed teaching riflery and hunter safety to teens. He had an affinity for metalwork, repairing and restoring antique guns, and designing and creating the silver jewelry his wife loved wearing, styled after ancient artifacts. As a land surveyor, he helped map out land parcels on Voter Hill in Farmington, where he lived in his later years.

An animated raconteur and passionate historian for whom history was alive, Terry recounted cherished experiences climbing the ruins of the Great Wall, visiting an eagle aerie above the Rhine, encountering remains of a battle of the range wars in the American West, talking with school children in Syria, and walking in the footsteps of the armies of King Sennacherib. He merged his knowledge of ancient civilizations and storytelling to author historical fantasy stories that delighted his grandchildren and others for years.

Terry is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughter Christina, son-in-law Adam, and grandchildren Leila and Abigail.

Family and friends are invited to Terry’s Memorial Service on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 11:00 am at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Visit Terry’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share memories, reflections and words of sympathy. Honored to be caring for the family of George E. “Terry” Lynch is Wiles Remembrance Centers.