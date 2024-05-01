George McCormick (1951-2024)

PORTLAND – George W. McCormick, Jr., 72, of Orchard Drive, Wilton, died Wednesday, April 24 at Maine Medical Center in Portland with his wife by his side. He was born in New York City, Nov. 14, 1951, a son of George W. and Mary McCormick, Sr., and received his education in city schools and graduated from Lehigh University.

George worked in sales in New Jersey for several years, later repairing and riding motorcycles in Colorado where he also worked in hospital security. After his mother being robbed in her home in Florida, he moved there to care for her where he took up scuba diving and provided aquatic repairs and scuba diving excursions. In 1988, he married Sandra Winot and they moved to Marathon, FL in the Keys where they enjoyed sailing and sailed all over the coast of Florida to Maine.

George had an adventurous spirit and decided to drive to Alaska from Florida and back after the passing of his mother in his Hummer H2. He and Sandra decided to relocate to Wilton after visiting with Sandra’s family in Connecticut and they decided to move to Wilton after having found an available local property shown to them by the late Dick Hodgkins. Shortly after moving to Wilton, he owned and operated a black powder gun shop known as the “Cap-n-Flint.” He and his wife were also featured in a Boston Globe news article for having “His” and “Her” H2 Hummers.

He was a former member of the Wilton Lions Club and the Wilton Planning Board, and he loved cats.

He is loved by his wife, Sandra, of Wilton; daughter, Lisa Venhuizen of Denver, CO; and his best friend, Gil Anders of Livermore. There will be no formal services, but Sandra asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in George’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or to Simple Gifts, PO Box 2684, South Portland, ME 04116-2684 which is an organization that supports individuals and families while caring for their loved one’s at Maine Medical Center. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for George’s family is the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.