George Solomon (1932-2021)

FARMINGTON – George “Peppy” Solomon, 88, of Vienna, died on Saturday morning, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1932, in Jessup, Penn., a son of George and Mary (Howanitz) Solomon and on Oct. 15, 1955, married Margaret Elizabeth Grober. She died Sept. 30, 2007. He received his education in Somerville schools, graduating from Somerville High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at Somerville Lumber and Johns Manville for many years, and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

He retired at the age of 78 and moved to Maine to live with his daughter and son-in-law in December of 2017. He was a communicant of Christ the King Parish, and a life member of the Manville, N.J. VFW Post 2290. He was active in business softball and bowling leagues over the years. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants and had attended the adult day program at the Cohen Community Center before moving to Maine.

The family would like to thank the Sandy River staff, Androscoggin Hospice, Togus VAMC, especially the Geri Clinic and Spectrum Generations for their care.

He is survived by his daughters: Bonnie Slater and her husband, Frank of Vienna, Maine and Terri Solomon of Manville, N.J.; brother-in-law Steve Grober of Hillsboro, N.J.; granddaughter, Jennifer Migliore and her husband, Michael of Manville, N.J.

He was predeceased by a son, George who died Oct. 21, 2010; three sisters: Margie, Mary Jane, and Lorraine. A brief visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Fucillio and Warren Funeral Home, 205 S. Main Street, Manville, N.J., followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wielsrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.