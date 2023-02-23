George Tibbetts Sr. (1938-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – George Elmer Tibbetts Sr., 84, passed away at his lifelong home in Chesterville in the early morning hours of February 18, 2023 with his wife by his side. He was born on November 27, 1938 in New Sharon, Maine, the son of Raymond W. Tibbetts and Doris McKechnie.

George married the love of his life Caroline Mason on June 28,1958 in South Chesterville. They made their home together in Chesterville and raised their seven children together. George was a jack of all trades. Working in forestry and conservation was one of his biggest passions at an early age. During the winter and summer months, he would plow and maintain roads for the town of Chesterville for many years. George decided to go into business for himself, getting into the logging business as George Tibbetts Logging and then went onto the sand and gravel mining business as George Tibbetts Sand and Gravel until his retirement. George was a member of the North Chesterville Baptist Church and was a former member of the Grange. During his free time, he had many hobbies and interests including, enjoyed spending lots of time with his large family celebrating birthdays parties and other family gatherings at the farm, hunting, fishing, gardening, attending picking parties, raising livestock, camping with the family, coaching his sons baseball team, showing saddle horses, mechanical work and special Sunday rides in his Model-T exceeding up to 30 mph on a long stretch of road with his wife Caroline by his side.

George is survived by his wife Caroline; daughters, Sherrill Hallett and husband Allen, Carol Hall and companion Scott; sons, George Tibbetts Jr. and companion Leisa, Randy Tibbetts and wife Melissa, Bruce Tibbetts and wife Patrice, Donald Tibbetts and wife Annie, Daniel Tibbetts Sr. and wife Darcy; grandchildren, Denise Williams and husband Scott, Dennis Oliver and wife Crystal, Alden Hallett, Chasity Dyer, Brandon Tibbetts, Andrew Tibbetts, Amanda Rogers and husband Jason, Justin Tibbetts and wife Megan, Nicholas Tibbetts and wife Alyssa, Dylan Tibbetts, Daniel Tibbetts Jr. and wife Kayla, Bethany Schiche and husband Philip, Anthony Patterson and companion Kimberly; great grandchildren, Emily Williams, Ryan Williams, Rylee Williams, Avery Oliver, Wyatt Oliver, Alex Dyer, Brennan Tibbetts, Jude Tibbetts, Lillee Tibbetts, Austin Tibbetts, Coltin Tibbetts, Bailee Tibbetts, Blake Tibbetts, Cole Tibbetts, Brookelyn Tibbitts, Chase Schiche, Elizabeth Schiche, Hunter Schiche, George Patterson; sisters, Pauline Hewey, Mabel Hewey and Josephine White; and many nieces, nephew and cousins.

He is predeceased by; grandchildren, Christopher Tibbetts and Andrea Tibbetts; brothers, Raymond Tibbetts, Eugene Tibbetts and Robert Tibbetts; sisters, Lillian Cole, Vivian Searles, Corrine Josselin, Rena Allen, Madeline Tibbetts, Shirley Ladd, Doris White and infant siblings, Marilyn, Carolyn, Evelyn; half siblings; sister, Helen Lane and brother, Richard Tibbetts.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. and a funeral service will follow starting 1 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine 04938. A reception will follow at the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road. Donations in his memory may be made to the North Chesterville Baptist Church, 310 Valley Rd, Chesterville, ME 04938 or to a charity of your choice.