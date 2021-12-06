Georgina Farmer (1940-2021)

AUBURN – Georgina Farmer, 81, a resident of Jay, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 5 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 15, 1940 in Cricklade, England, the daughter of George Poole and Winifred (Blackwell) Poole. She attended school in England. She was working as a cashier at the Air Force base in England when she met the love of her life, Paul Farmer of Wilton, Maine. They married November 20, 1965 in Clicklade, England. Through the years she devoted her time to her family and home and also worked as a motel desk clerk. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to Pine Point in Scarborough and especially the time spent with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul Farmer of Jay, her sons, Trevor Farmer and wife Debbie of Livermore Falls and Shawn Farmer and wife Julie of Jay; three grandchildren, Curtis, Evan and Jenna. She was predeceased by her parents. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com