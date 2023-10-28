Gerald Ellis, 79

NEW VINEYARD – Gerald Lester Ellis, 79, of New Vineyard, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. He started working at Bass Shoe as a pieceworker little-way stitcher; Then for Macomber Mill in West Farmington as a foreman. From there he transferred to Strong Wood Products in Strong with the company until his retirement.

Gerald had a passion for hunting and fishing and enjoyed time with his children and their families. He will be remembered for his creative sense of humor and innovative antics. He had a unique ability to fix and build anything, and problem-solve.

He is survived by Cheryl (DiStefano), his wife of 60 years; four children, Lucinda Allen and her husband Jeff, Stanton Ellis and his wife Crystal, Daphne Doughty and her husband Dana, and Kimberely Elliott and her husband James; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Sheldon, Amelia, Cordell, Shawnee, Matthew, Timothy, Christopher, Maggie, and Ryan; and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nathan, and his great-granddaughter, Brylee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Joseph’s Church, Middle Street, Farmington, on Friday, November 3rd at 11:00 am. Per Gerald’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or public burial services. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for the family and Gerald’s services.