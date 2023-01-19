Gerald Libby (1937-2023)

FARMINGTON – Gerald Glen Libby, known to his loved ones as Gerry, passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2023, at the age of 85, following a short illness. He was born on March 29, 1937, in Hartland, ME, the son of Meda (Sanborn) Libby and Howard Isaac Libby.

Gerry had a passion for education and dedicated his life to teaching, both in the classroom and in the community. Growing up, he attended several schools throughout Maine, as his father, Howard, accepted various teaching positions throughout the state. He graduated from Berwick Academy in June of 1955, receiving several academic awards. The family then moved to South Paris.

He met his college sweetheart, Patricia, at Gorham State Teachers College, where the two would later graduate in 1959. Together, they began their teaching careers in Millinocket before moving to Freeport, where Gerry taught at the Junior High School for three years. In 1963, they moved to Farmington, where they would become an integral part of the community and raise their two sons, Kevin, and Brian. Gerry was principal of the W.G. Mallett School for 32 years and also served as interim principal traveling to several smaller schools in West Farmington, New Sharon, Farmington Falls, Industry, and New Vineyard. He belonged to many education organizations and served as chairperson of Community Action. Gerry and Pat celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last August.

Gerry was not only dedicated to his profession but also to his community. During their time in Freeport, he joined Thornes Corner Grange, later transferring to the Farmington Grange upon their move there. He was a member of both the Maine State Grange and the National Grange. He served on the State Youth Committee and later as the State Grange Youth Director, as well as a Deputy of the Maine State Grange for several years. He and Pat participated in several Grange contests, winning the Assistants contest several times. They also served as Assistant Stewards of Excelsior Pomona for several years. Gerry served as Master for the usual two-year term. He was Treasurer of the Farmington Grange for 39 years, retiring in January of this year when his health began to fail. He was currently serving as President of the Educational Aid Howe’s Nurses Fund Committee.

Gerry enjoyed working in his garden and was particularly proud of raising twenty plus varieties of potatoes for the Farmington Grange agricultural exhibit. He, Orlando Small, and Steve Scharoun, spent their summers collecting grains and grasses for the trellis as part of the exhibit. He participated in its composition to ensure the exhibit was “perfect.”

Gerry was a kind-hearted and compassionate man who touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by his wife Patricia (Guigere) Libby of Farmington; sons Kevin Libby and his wife Beth of Nashua, NH, Brian Libby and his wife Julie of Farmington; seven grandchildren; Bailey Luthi and husband Stephen, Sydney Duong and husband Marvin, Joni James and husband Tory, Jasmine Pratt and husband Doug, Jordyn Fellman, Grace Libby and Isaac Libby; his nine great-grandchildren, Zinnia, Gabriel, Daniel, Austin, Maxwell, Parker, Julianna, Genevieve and Iona; and his brother Stephen Libby and wife Anne of South Portland; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Judith Howarth of South Berwick, ME.

The family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

Memorial services will be held, Saturday, January 28 at 2 pm at the Farmington Grange Hall in West Farmington. Memorial donations may be made to the Farmington Grange, PO Box 82, Strong, ME 04983. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial services are being cared for by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.