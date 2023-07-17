Geraldine Edgar

FARMINGTON – Geraldine (Gerry) Banks Edgar passed away on July 14, 2023. She was born in Arlington, MA to Chester Roy Banks and Blanche West Banks and raised in Lexington, along with four older brothers. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and went on to Hickox Secretarial School, launching a business career that spanned over 50 years.

Geraldine married Donald Edgar in 1953 and settled in Marshfield, MA; buying and running a business in Ocean Bluff. In 1971 they sold their business and moved with their four children to Farmington, ME, where they had frequently vacationed. When Gerry’s work with Blue Cross & Blue Shield relocated to Augusta, she and Don built a home and moved to Winthrop.

As a member of the Winthrop Congregational Church, UCC, Gerry served as deaconess and worked on several boards and committees. She enjoyed baking for and working the various church events and fund raisers. She had a gift for creating delectable meals from almost nothing and took joy in preparing meals for family and friends. Other pastimes included knitting hats and scarves for students of the Winthrop schools and volunteering for the then newly formed mentoring program at Winthrop High School.

Avid outdoor enthusiasts, Gerry and Don shared many memorable experiences outside in all seasons. Gerry enjoyed a good laugh and maintained her sense of humor her entire life. She was an enthusiastic reader, gardener, and traveler. Every April for twenty years she and Don packed up the station wagon and drove to Florida with their four children. Her travels took her to many states in the US, several islands, and a European tour.

In 2015 Gerry and Don moved back to Farmington to be near their children where they received much love and care in their declining years.

Survivors include her children Carol Hardy (Rick), Stacey Edgar, Sheryl Farnum (Marty), and Ray Edgar (Sharon). She is also survived by grandchildren Luke Hardy, Jake Hardy, Molly Melzer, Chet Farnum and Peter Farnum, their spouses, and 10 great grandchildren. Gerry was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Don.

The family extends its thanks for the exceptional care given to Gerry by Androscoggin Hospice and the Pierce House staff. Those wishing may make donations to Maine Medical Center, The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102.

There will be a private memorial graveside service at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Honored to be caring for the family of Geraldine B. Edgar is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington. Family and friends are encouraged to share condolences and photos in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.