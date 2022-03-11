Gerold E. Toothaker Jr. (1931-2022)

WILTON – Gerold E. Toothaker Jr., of East Wilton, passed peacefully on March 5, 2022, with his wife and daughters by his side.

He was born the oldest of 12 children to Gerold, Sr. and Ruth (Kennedy) Toothaker on June 6, 1931 in Phillips, Maine.

Gerold graduated from Wilton Academy in 1949 and joined the Air Force in 1950, serving in Korea until 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Potter, on August 18, 1951 in Wilton. He was employed at International Paper from 1954 until his retirement in 1987. He was very active in youth activities in Wilton. He was Chairman of Am Vets Special Olympics and served as the Franklin County Area Manager for many years. Gerold was a very active member of the Friendship Squares Dance Club. He was a life member of Am Vets ME Post 33. He enjoyed walking, reading, square dancing and looked forward to time spent with family and friends.

Gerold is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis; his three daughters, Vickie and Daniel Carrier, Ronda Keen and fiancé Tony Magno, Linda Nichols and partner Daniel Johannesman; grandson, Scott Drown; sister, Gae Toothaker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tuffy, Tarzy, Smokey, Joe and David; and sisters, Gloria, Glana, Genelle, Glenda and Geri.

The family extends their sincere appreciation for the support, care and kindness of the Androscoggin Home Health team.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Gerold’s memory to Special Olympics, payable to Franklin County Special Olympics, Otis Federal Credit Union, Attn: Ryan Souther, PO Box 27, Jay, ME 04239.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 pm, at Dan & Scott’s Funeral Home, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.