Gerri Bearce (1946-2023)

Geraldine “Gerri” (Duggan) Bearce, 76, of West Roxbury, MA, and Strong, ME, peacefully passed away at home on March 17, 2023, surrounded by family.

Gerri was born on August 24, 1946, to the late Thomas and Alice Duggan in Brookline, MA. The youngest of ten children, she was predeceased by eight of her siblings; Thomas, James, John “Jack,” George, Mary “Sugar,” Jane, Nancy, and Josephine, and is survived by her sister, Caroline “Bonnie” (Vern) Powell and brother-in-law Frederick (Josephine) Meade. In addition, Gerri was the loving aunt to 40 nieces and nephews, grandaunt to 69, and great-grandaunt to 34.

Gerri deeply loved her family and, being a generous spirit, often sought to have them gather at each of her homes to reconnect. Her happy place was her home in Strong, Maine, where she tended Kevin’s field, the land she shared with her late husband. She was a loving dog mom to her shadow, Bailey. Gerri worked as a secretary for the Texaco Corporation for 17 years. She was predeceased in 1990 by her first husband, Issam “Sam” Ghannam, with whom she shared 17 years of marriage. Gerri was also predeceased in 2014 by her second husband, Kevin Bearce, with whom she shared 15 years of marriage. Gerri was grateful for her many cherished friends, especially Ann & Alden Wattles and Bev & Jim Blanchard.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.