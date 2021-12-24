Gilbert Eugene Taylor (1931-2021)

NORRIDGEWOCK – With deep sorrow, the family members of Gilbert Eugene Taylor, 90, of Norridgewock, said goodbye to their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021.

Gilbert, known as “Gil”, “Sonny”, and “Pa”, was born September 11, 1931, in Oakland to Clifford and Mary (Whitman) Taylor. He was educated in Oakland and Strong, graduating from Strong High School in 1950.

A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Gilbert served in the Marines for three years. His basic training was at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina starting in October of 1950. He participated in Atlantic Fleet Landing Exercises in Puerto Rico as a Corporal specializing in high-speed radio operation.

On June 15, 1952, in Strong, Gil married Mary Chandler, his high school sweetheart.

Gil worked for Mohawk Airlines of New York in 1955. He trained at Pratt & Whitney Company in precision machine tooling. He and Mary moved back to Maine in 1956.

At Foster Manufacturing he started as a machinist then became the Preventive Maintenance Superintendent for all their plants in Maine.

Other ventures of Gil’s included being one of the founders of C.A.&T. Lumber Co. in Strong in the early 1970’s. In 1979, he and Mary bought the Strong Market serving customers for 5 years.

Gil started Mastercraft Machine Co. in the mid 1970’s. He was a master machinist and continued to work in his shop until his death.

Gilbert was active in the communities in which he lived, serving as Boy Scout Leader in Strong and SAD 58 school board member. He was a member of the American Legion Post 78 in Strong for 66 years. Even after he moved to Norridgewock, he continued to play taps for the Strong Legion on Memorial Day. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of the Masons. Gil attained his private pilot’s license in 1980 and at that time was a member of the Sandy River Flying Club in Phillips. Later he joined the Central Maine Regional Flying Club of Norridgewock and served on the town’s airport advisory board.

Camping and traveling was something Gil enjoyed with his family. In the 1960’s he was on the pit crew for the “Checkerboard Special” race car team at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Family was his most prized possession. Watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in school activities, sports, and community events was his joy. He and Mary moved to Norridgewock to be near family and watch their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Family filled their glassed-in porch during holiday celebrations.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Chandler) Taylor of Norridgewock and daughters, Patricia and husband Michael Morrell of Bow, NH, Brenda and husband Kenneth Morgan, Susan and husband Scott Campbell, and son James and wife Carol (LeMont) Taylor all of Norridgewock. His grandchildren include: Christopher and Adrienne Morgan of West Grove, PA, Amy (Lambert) and husband Tobey Gagnon of Clinton, Joshua and Kaitey Morgan of Amherst, NH, Justin Taylor and his fiancée Stavroula Menoudarakos of North New Portland, Sarah Lambert of Norridgewock, Jordan Taylor and his companion Lilli Taylor of Cornville, Connor Morrell of Bow, NH, and Spencer Morrell and his companion Hannah Kearns of Quincy, MA. Gilbert had eight great-grandchildren: Layla, Cody, Casey, and Dylan Gagnon ; Brayden and Logan Morgan; and Parker and Molly Morgan. He is also survived by his sister Leatrice and her husband Louis Collar of CT, sister Barbara Watts of Georgia, half siblings Jane Lane of Kingfield and Edward Taylor of Strong as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Lynn Cote, FNP and the medical staff at Redington Fairview General Hospital for the care and comfort of their loved one.

A graveside service will be announced and held in the spring at the Strong Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to your favorite charity.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976