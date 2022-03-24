Gladys P. Harris (1931-2022)

FARMINGTON – Gladys P. Harris, 90, of New Sharon, died early Friday morning at Orchard Park Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. She was born in Chesterville, June 21, 1931, a daughter of Seth and Doris Webber and received her education in local schools. in 1950, she married Thaylen Harris and they made their home in New Sharon for many years. He died in 2007. Gladys worked at shoe shops in Skowhegan and later at GH Bass. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, dancing, knitting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Gloria Merrithew and her husband, Jon of Industry, David Harris of West Farmington, Dale Harris and his wife, Kate of Wlton, Roger Harris of New Sharon, Dorothy Harris of New Sharon, and Becky Baker of North Anson; a granddaughter who was like a daughter, Melanie Knight of Farmington; sisters, Edith Nightengale of Jay, Beverly Webber of Chesterville, Florence Williams of Farmington Falls, Betty Lucas of Readfield, and Peggy Vashaw of Farmington Falls; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; she was predeceased by several brothers, and 2 siters, Virginia and Avis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park for the loving care of Gladys.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22 at 1 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington where relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Glady’s memory to Orchard Park, 107 Orchard St., Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.