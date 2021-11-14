Glenn E. Stowe (1929-2021)



FARMINGTON – Glenn E. Stowe, 92, passed at his home on Nov. 10, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1929, to Durward J. Stowe and Rosamay Grounder Stowe of Farmington, Maine. He was a lifetime resident of Farmington, and after serving in the U.S. Air Force was mostly self-employed.

He married Jeanne A. Rounds of Farmington in 1957. Together they raised three daughters: Annette S. Tripp and husband Brent of Farmington, Julia L. Stowe of Farmington, and Laurie V. Stowe of Farmington and Blue Hill, Maine.

Glenn is survived by his wife, three daughters, four grandchildren: Heidi Ward and husband Nat, Kara Bellegarde and husband David, Beck Brownlow, and Isla Brownlow, and three great grandchildren.

Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.