Glennese Taylor (1929-2024)

Glennese Edna Vose Taylor passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at age 94.

Glennese was born on May 18, 1929 in Kingfield, Maine, to Flave and Emma (Dolbier) Vose. On February 13, 1948 Glennese married Burton Taylor and together they raised their family in Kingfield.

Glennese worked in banking for more than twenty years. For over fifty years, Glennese was a member of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Franklin County Extension Homemakers Council. Through her work on the council, she was heavily involved in community projects and volunteerism. In Kingfield, she was also involved with the local snowmobile club, quilting club, and United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed dancing with the Sandy River Promenaders and sharing her special baked beans with the town through Tranten’s Family Market in Kingfield.

Her true joy lay in her hobbies, which were a reflection of her loving nature. Glennese was an accomplished quilter, baker, sewer, knitter, stained glass, and painter. She participated in local craft fairs for many years. It is said that what mattered most to Glennese was showing her love, not only through her words and hugs, but also through her hands. This was evident through the beautiful, thoughtful creations she made for her loved ones. Her grandchildren are grateful they have so many memories to hold on to from their loving Nana.

Glennese is predeceased by her parents, Flave and Emma Vose, her husband Burton Taylor, sister Dena Richards, brothers Richard and Burton Vose, daughter Bette Taylor, and great-grandson Blaine Dumont.

Glennese is survived by her children: Brian (Carol) Taylor of Farmington, Bruce Taylor of Kingfield, Brenda Grover of Bangor, and son-in-law Robert Dumont of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her grandchildren: Sara (Billy) McDougall of Ellsworth, Ashley (Andy) Grover Desmarais of Concord, New Hampshire, and Taylor (Holli) Dumont of White Plains, Kentucky; and her great-grandchildren: William, Elizabeth, and Emma McDougall; Lila, Simon, Ada, and Harriet Desmarais; and Ethan, Abigail, Aubrey, and Tanner Dumont.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pierce House in Farmington for showing Glennese such respect, compassion, and care during her stay there. They would also like to thank Karen, Ginger, and June for being her personal support specialists and caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, Maine 04947, or a charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.