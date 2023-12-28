Glennis Gould (1936-2023)

EAST MADRID – Glennis Louise (Doble) Gould, 87, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2023, at home, with her family by her side, after a period of declining health. She was born March 31, 1936, to Leonard and Hildreth (Lord) Doble and grew up in the Kingfield area and nearby towns.

On February 20, 1954, she married the love of her life, Conley Gould Sr., and went on to devote the next 70 years of her life to their marriage and family. Glennis was “a worker” who spent many hours cooking and cleaning her home and even claimed to love doing dishes. She enjoyed being outdoors, loved fishing, and was an avid hunter. She could also be found stacking wood, tending her flowers, and working in her enormous vegetable gardens. She processed countless jars of canned goods, being sure nothing was wasted. When she did pause to put her feet up, she loved doing word searches, playing cards, and bird watching from her window.

Glennis loved spending time with family and friends. She hosted many gatherings including barbecues, sledding parties, group sing-alongs, anniversary celebrations, and more. Glennis was well-known for remembering birthdays and many people were blessed to have her call, every year, to sing “Happy Birthday” to them. Glennis had a sharp wit, was quick with a comeback paired with a big smile, and was known to “tell it how it is”. She welcomed everyone, who stopped by her home in East Madrid, to warm themselves by the cookstove fire and to enjoy a homemade goodie with a cup of coffee. She was a thoughtful, loving, and generous woman, who will be dearly missed.

Glennis is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Conley Gould Sr.; brothers, Richard Doble (wife Kathy), Linwood Doble (wife Diane); sisters, Gerry Lovejoy, Elain Merrill (husband Don) ; children, Conley Gould Jr. (wife Kentucky), Robert Gould (wife Betty), Jean Stevees, and Betty Lou Carrier; grandchildren, Darcy, Conley III, Roy, Billy, Andre, Adam, David, Tammie, Richard, Katie, Robin, Dorinda, and Angela; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many friends, nieces, and nephews. Glennis is predeceased by her parents; sisters, Christine Huff, and Phillis Gooley; grandmother, Ruth Look; and sons-in-law, Marc Carrier and Wally Stevees.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) and guests are encouraged to bring refreshment to share.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com. Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact the Phillips Food Pantry, c/o Dorrie White, 1434 Rangeley Road, Phillips, ME 04966.