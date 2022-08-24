Gloria Jean Paul Wyman (1945-2022)

WILTON- Gloria Jean Paul Wyman, 77, of Wilton passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Born in Farmington on February 23, 1945 the daughter of Lyle Paul, Sr and Maxine (Farrington). She attended school in Farmington and graduated with the Class of 1963.

On June 23, 1963 she married Herman R. Welch, raising their 4 children in Farmington until his unexpected passing in August of 1971. Gloria married Clyde Wyman on December 17, 1977 and they raised six children together. Enjoying family time playing Yahtzee or a word search puzzle, knitting and cooking meals is what brought happiness and joy to Gloria.

Gloria is survived by her children, Joy Welch & Timothy Gray; Gayle Pease (Eric); Michelle Howard; Chuck Richards; Ron Richards; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Brothers, Lawrence Paul (Barbara); Gary Paul (Esther); Lyle Paul, Jr.; Blaine Paul (Ginny); Raymond Paul (Karen) many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Herman & Clyde; her son, William “Bill” Welch; and her grandson, Joshua Richards.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview cemetery in Wilton.

Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Wilton Lions Club immediately after the burial. Gifts in Gloria’s memory can be made to The American Cancer Society (Cancer.org). Memories may be shared in her Book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.