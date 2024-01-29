Gordon Grigsby (1963-2024)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Gordon M. Grigsby, 60, a longtime resident of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Thursday, January 25, 2024. He was born on March 6, 1963, a son of Gordon M. Grigsby Sr. and Shirley (Atwood) Grigsby of Farmington Falls. He attended Farmington area schools. As a young man, he loved outdoor sports activities and could often be found hunting and fishing.

Gordon was employed by International/Verso Paper for over 30 years, establishing many life-long relationships with friends that continue to this day. Upon retirement from Verso, he relocated to Florida, starting his thriving small business, Gordon’s Handyman Services. He established many clients, often praising his projects to others.

He enjoyed many activities with the love of his life of over 25 years, Valerie Mitchell. They enjoyed many adventures and spending time with their families and friends. Gordon often could be found “manning” the grill or spending time in the kitchen making treats for his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon Sr. and Shirley. He is survived by his longtime partner, Valerie Mitchell; his children, Michael; and his wife, Ericka; Kari Shaw; and her husband, Joshua; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ava, Paige, Ethan, and Caleb. He is also survived by four siblings, Lee Grigsby and his wife Sue, Robin Porter and her husband Bob, George Grigsby and his wife Cindi and Steve Grigsby.

Gordon will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He was a wonderful person who “never met a stranger” and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Funeral services are planned for later this summer in his beloved home state of Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Downing Funeral Home, Spring Hill FL, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.downingfuneralhomeandcremation.com.