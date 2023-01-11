Gordon J. Goldsmith (1951-2023)

BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on January 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on August 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.

Gordon grew up on Bass Hill in Wilton. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School. He loved to tell how it took him 5 years to graduate and he had two senior yearbooks. Gordon held many jobs from being Mr. Peanut to insulation, working in a sausage factory and the list goes on. His longest job was as USDA Inspector and on retirement he worked locally at Hannaford “putting away the peppers” as he would say.

In his younger days Gordon hitchhiked up and down the East Coast and had many stories to tell about his adventures.

Gordon was a great musician playing both the guitar and keyboards. He was in several bands in New England including Crush, Fair Exchange, Roadhouse and Sea Chord. Gordon was very outgoing and very social. He was also a very caring man and would do anything for anyone. He was an avid reader and often shared his knowledge of most everything with whomever would listen. He loved movies and music and could give you background information on both about the actors and musicians.

Gordon connected with his biological family around ten years ago and became very close to his brother Bill and his nephew Mark Bryant and his wife Dianne.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents and three brothers.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Billie Howard-Goldsmith of Boothbay Harbor, daughter Danielle Goldsmith of Rochester, Vermont, step-sons Robert Leeman and wife Claudette of Augusta, Bryan Kelley and wife Alexandra of Five Islands, five granddaughters Ava and Laura Kelley and Rebecca, Gabrielle and Faith Leeman, bonus grandson Justin Boucher and his cat Moxie (who was his baby).

Gordon’s family would like to thank the Boothbay Ambulance Service, the Life Flight Crew and the many doctors and nurses at Maine Medical for their incredible care and concern for Gordon and the family.

A memorial service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Boothbay on January 21, 2023 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to be made in Gordon’s name to Rescue Charlie’s Friends Dog Rescue, PO Box 160, Woolwich, ME 04579.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to Gordon’s family please visit his Book of Memories at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.