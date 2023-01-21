Grace M. Baker (1938-2022)

WILTON – Grace M. Jones Baker passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. Born on Sept. 24, 1938 to Alice (York) and Alton Jones in Weld, ME, Gracie was born in a hurricane, which she enjoyed telling folks. She was raised in Weld, with 7 siblings, on a farm filled with love and a strong faith in God. At age 12, she survived a bad bicycle accident. After the coma, she had to relearn everything, including walking and talking. She retained a childlike innocence, wonder, and quirky sense of humor. She sang, and memorized long poems with her sisters, winning radio contests!

Graduating in 1957 from Dixfield, she married Frank L. Harris from Wilton on July 4, 1957. They had a daughter, Wanda (Sammie) in ’59 and son, James (Jim) in ’63. She married Max Baker in 1966 becoming mother to his 2 children, Whitney, 9, and Janet (Monica) 6.

Gracie loved fun, and raised her children and grandchildren that way. Playing all kinds of games, dinging apples, berrying, blowing bubbles, catching fireflies, climbing mountains, startling the wits out of them as often as possible and laughing nonstop, she taught them to love Jesus, love others, and always smile. Her favorites were fishing and cribbage, every chance she got, and she looked at the world through rose colored glasses. There was always music in the house, singing and whistling. She loved animals of all kinds, and there were always dogs, cats, and more! With 4 children, and always extras, Gracie loved them all, touching countless lives. Many came back later to say she was as much of a mother to them as their own mothers were. She worked half her life at Forster’s Manufacturing, making clothespins and getting into trouble with her friends, Edie, Shirley, and Sue, but always singing and smiling.

Gracie was so proud and supportive of her children, no matter what road they chose to follow, but she missed them badly, and that road always led back to her, until Sammie and Jim moved back home within 30 years. They spent the rest of her time, loving and living as closely to her as possible.

Gracie sparkled! She was fastidious about dressing each day, making sure she matched from her jewelry to her shoes and all in between. She never lost that beautiful smile, and was an incredible Mama, Grandma, Great grandmother, Auntie, and Best friend. She was Gigi, & Gigi IS Magic! If you knew Gracie, you were loved. As her legacy, we need to keep her magic alive.

Gracie was predeceased by both parents; her brother Frank; sisters Ella, Maude, Nellie, May, and Lily; as well as husband Max Baker; and forever fiancé, Norman Chaney. She is survived by her children, Sammie Angel and husband Clint, Jim Harris and fiancé Annci, Whitney Baker and wife Valerie; grandchildren Kira, Shane, and Kirsten, Jessica and husband Scott Pollack, Hunter Harris and fiancé Dusty, Jennifer and husband, Ray Fike; great grandchildren Melody, Sawyer, and Willow; brother, Rev. Cecil Jones and wife Bev; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Gracie will be celebrated at Dixfield Nazarene Church in the spring, TBA. Donations in her name to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938, would be “Wonderful!”

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.