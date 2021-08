AUGUSTA – Master Sergeant Albert Daniel DeRaspe, 73, died on March 19, 2020. All are welcome to a Graveside Military Memorial Service on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 2 p.m. sharp, at the Niche Wall (Section N) at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta, ME.

Reception to follow at the Augusta Elks Lodge No. 964, 2:30-4:30 p.m., 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME. To view full obituary and leave a kind word in his Book of Memories please visit www.wilesrc.com.