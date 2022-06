Graveside Service with Military Honors for Clarence “Brud” Mitchell, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the West Freeman Cemetery in Freeman Township.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.