A graveside service for Danny L. Scribner, of Phillips, who passed away on November 20, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 1 pm, at the New Eustis Cemetery in Eustis, Maine. Rev. Micah Bickford of Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church will conduct the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.