Guy Walter Haines (1937-2022)

PHILLIPS – Guy Walter Haines, “Sonny”, 84, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

He was born on October 15, 1937 in Dallas Plantation, son of Donald and Hester (Anderson) Haines.

Sonny was educated in the schools of Rangeley and graduated from high school in the class of 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. In his early years, Sonny worked with his father in the woods, then later on owned and operated his own lumbering business. Following that, he worked for 23 years for Boise Paper Company, before retiring in 2001 due to ill health. He was past master of Blue Mountain Lodge #67 A.F. & A.M. in Phillips. Being active in the community, Sonny served as a selectman for Avon and Phillips, and also served on the school board for Phillips. Sonny enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fishing at the ocean where he kept a boat. For many years during the spring, he traveled to LaBelle, Florida.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Lisa Haines of Phillips; two sons, Mark Haines of Phillips and Walter Haines of Madrid; two brothers, Robert Haines and wife Cathy of Salem Township, and Jerry Haines of Avon; his sister, Florence Haines and partner John Pinkham of Phillips; two grandsons, Thomas Haines of Biddeford and Mitchell Haines of Phillips.

Those wishing should make donations in memory of Sonny to a charity of their choice.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Pinkham Hill Cemetery in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.