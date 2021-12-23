Harold Emery (1931 – 2021)

NEW PORTLAND – Harold “Bucky” Emery, 90, of New Portland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Bucky was born on October 13, 1931 to William Emery and Florence (Hargreaves) Emery. He graduated from Central High School in 1950 and went into the service, serving two years in the Army, as a radio operator in Germany.

Bucky came home from the service and married Winona Hutchins and together they raised eight children. Throughout his life, Bucky was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and trapping. He passed this love of the outdoors on to his children and grandchildren by taking us along and sharing stories of his younger days.

Bucky worked in the trades all of his life and was a jack of all trades. He worked for Dead River Company as a carpenter and later went out on his own as a carpenter. He was a logger with his brother Donald for many years and started the family roofing company (Emery Roofing) with his sons. Bucky was involved in his community serving as Local Plumbing Inspector, president of the East New Portland Cemetery Association, member of the Norton-Wouri American Legion Post in Kingfield, and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Norridgewock.

We were blessed to have Bucky in our lives, he showed us the importance of family, love, patience, kindness, faith, hard work, integrity, and forgiveness .He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion for his family that will be carried on. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Winona Emery; children, Roseanne Bartlett, Bruce Emery and wife Kelly, Bill Emery and wife Renee, Rodney Emery and wife Heidi, Richard Emery and wife Lisa, Brian Emery and wife Dee, Andrea Reichert and husband Mark; daughter-in-law, Diane Emery and friend Gerard; 24 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sister, Dorothy Meldrum; brother Donald Emery; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Florence (Hargreaves) Emery; oldest son, Randall Emery Sr.; and grandsons, Joshua Bartlett and Daniel Emery.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938