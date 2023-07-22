Harold Stone Jr., 72

WILTON – Harold (Hal) Bruce Stone, Jr., 72, of Wilton entered his eternal rest on July 19 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Hal was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Bruce and Dorothy Stone, stepmother Vivian, granddaughter Keziah Zell, and brother-in-law Bill Bowdoin. He is survived by Linda (Black) Stone, his wife of 50 years; his sister Joyce Bowdoin; his brother David Stone; his three children: Judson Stone, Jodi Zell, and Jenni Gudino; twenty-one grandchildren: Lindsey, Deanna, Judah, Heidi, Jade, Jesse, Jeanette, Charisa, Jamie, Micah, Katelynn, Josiah, Ezekiel, Caleb, Abigail, Noa, Ellianna, Joelle, Rebekah, Daniel, Natalie; and two great-grandsons Levi and Ezra.

Hal graduated from Wilton Academy in 1968 and Moody Bible Institute’s Missionary Aviation Program in 1972. He dedicated his life to serving Bible Translation as a missionary pilot in Brazil, Liberia, Colombia, and as the Chief Pilot at the JAARS headquarters in North Carolina. He faithfully served his family and his local church. He accomplished his life verse, “…Declare His glory among the nations…”(Psalm 96:2-3).

A Public Memorial Service will be held at East Wilton Union Church (Wilton, Maine) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the 25th of July. Family and friends are invited to share in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Hal Stone is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.