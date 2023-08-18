Harry Ellis (1933-2023)

Harry Albert Ellis, 90, passed away on his birthday, July 31, 2023, at Orchard Park Rehab & Living Center in Farmington, Maine.

Harry was born July 31, 1933, in Rangeley, Maine. Harry was the son of Lynwood Ellis and Marion Oakes Ellis. He attended Rangeley Schools and the University of Maine at Orono. On August 1st, 1954, he married Jean Townsend of Stratton. Over the years they made their home in Stratton/Eustis, New Vineyard and Strong.

Harry was a member of the Stratton Union Church and later the Mountain View Bible Church in New Vineyard. He taught and led Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, youth group and held various other roles of church leadership and committees. Harry first worked for the dairy farm, Lakeview Farm, owned by his father and older brother, Walter. He enlisted in the army on Feb. 16, 1953 and served as a Sergeant during the Korean war, stationed in Japan and Korea. After his term in the army was over, he returned to Stratton and worked for the Dead River Company, then Rangeley Power which later became part of Central Maine Power. After Harry retired from Central Maine Power the couple served as camp cooks for several years at Camp Good News in Livermore Falls. He was involved on the CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship) Board for many years. Harry served as Church Treasurer well into his late 80’s as well as serving as the Treasurer of the local TOPS group.

Harry was predeceased by his wife Jean Ellis on April 12, 2023. The day after Harry’s death they celebrated their 69th anniversary in heaven, together once again.

He is survived by his daughter: Sue (Scott) Lambert of Canaan, grandchildren: Scott (Jessie) Lambert, Jeremy Lambert & Amanda (Tyler) Poulin, great grandsons: Ellis Lambert, Riley & Rangeley Poulin,

His son: Steven Ellis of Fort Kent, former daughter in law Amy Lessard, grandsons: Harry Ellis, Charles Ellis, Devin (Tori) Ellis, & Nicholas (Kelsey) Ellis, great grandchildren: Victoria & Zariah Ellis, Evangeline, Alexandria & Theodore Ellis, Annie Jean, Benjamin & Thomas Ellis,

His son: Scott Ellis of Commerce, Texas, grandchildren: Michael (Rebecca) Ellis & Chelsey (Brian) Skarda, great grandchildren: Jackson, Destynee, Tyler, Austin, & Brady Ellis,

His son: Samuel (Diane) Ellis of East Waterboro, grandchildren: Cassandra Ellis & Bradley Ellis, great grandson: Walker Perry,

His son: Stuart Ellis (Kim Wright) of Jay, granddaughter: Allyssa Ellis (Carlos Perfume-Garcia),

His sibling: Greta Pratt of Weld.

and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will greatly miss him.

He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Stacy Jean Ellis and 10 of his 11 siblings: Christine Davis, Hermia Steward, Sheldon Ellis, Marjorie Szymcik, Cutler Ellis, Sayward Ellis, Walter Ellis, Marie Aho, Estella Szymcik, and Paul Ellis

A graveside service will be held August 26, 2023, at the upper cemetery in Eustis at 1 pm.

The family would like to thank Orchard Park Rehab & Living Center and Androscoggin Hospice for his recent care and also thanks go to Dan & Scott’s Funeral Home of Farmington.