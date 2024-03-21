Harry Tiffany (1935 – 2024)

FREEMAN TWP. – Harry Edson Tiffany, age 88, lost his battle with myasthenia gravis on March 18, 2024. He passed away peacefully at the Sandy River Rehab and Nursing Center after a month-long battle at the Maine Medical Center. Harry was a resident of Freeman Township/Strong Maine.

Harry Edson Tiffany was born on May 13, 1935, in Dalton, Pennsylvania to Ruth and Edson Tiffany. He had a little sister Gloria Tiffany who died at the age of three due to complications from the flu. Although his young life was spent in Dalton, PA, Harry lived and grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ.

Harry worked as an Accountant for PECO (Philadelphia Electric Company) in Center City Philadelphia, PA for his entire career and retired from there at the age of 55.

Harry was a bachelor living at home with his parents when he met and married Jane Louise Booth, a widow with seven children. They have been married for 52 years. They enjoyed a full life together in Willingboro, New Jersey and they were very active participants and Co-Presidents of the Willingboro Ski Club.

After Harry retired, he and Jane went in search of their future home and found the town of Strong, Maine so they could be close to the beautiful outdoors, lakes, and ski areas. For the next 30 years, they built a community of friends through the Strong Methodist Church.

Harry is survived by his loving wife Jane Louise Tiffany, and their seven children: Diane (Booth) Andreacchio, Jim Booth, the late Barbara Booth, Grace (Booth) Mercer, Scott Booth, Lucy (Booth) Cannon and the late Debby (Booth) Cunningham. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren: and by Daughter in law Cheryl Booth; and Son in laws: Charlie Mercer, Bob Cannon and John Cunningham.

Harry will be remembered as the kindest person and most wonderful father and the most loving Husband to Jane. Harry was happiest when he was working on something: yardwork, his cars, or organizing something and puzzles were his passion. Harry’s many hobbies included skiing and traveling to see family and explore this great country.

The sweetest of souls has left this earth and we will all miss him dearly.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the Strong Methodist Church, located at Main and Churchill Road in Strong Maine. Visiting hours between 1 and 2 p.m. Funeral Service to start at 2 p.m. with refreshments to follow in the church hall.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.