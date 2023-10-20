Harvey Searles Jr. (1950-2023)

NEW SHARON – Harvey Raymond Searles Jr, 73, passed away October 10th, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was born September 9th, 1950, the son of Harvey and Salome (Chandler) Searles Sr. He was raised in Dryden and graduated from Wilton Academy. After High School, Harvey worked at Stebbins Market in Dryden, before beginning his career at Forster Manufacturing where he held many jobs until his retirement. On October 27, 1973, he married the love of his life, AnnaMae Dalrymple with whom he spent 47 years before her passing.

Harvey loved being outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, camping, and swapping tall tales with family and friends. He and Anna shared many adventures from driving to New Mexico just to see it, to camping on Moosehead Lake. Most of all Harvey loved his family. Besides his wife, he was so thankful to spend time with his daughters Angel and Crystal, and could not get enough of his grandchildren Maelyn, Chloe, and Kamden. They were truly the sparkle of his eye.

So many will carry memories of Harvey from card games, fishing trips, hunting trips, late-night smelting at Varnum Pond, and numerous family gatherings. Most of all we will remember just being around Harvey, who was quick-witted, genuinely a nice person, and who had an infectious laugh.

Harvey is survived by two daughters Angelita Searles of New Sharon, Crystal Stearns (Scott Conant) of New Vineyard; granddaughters Maelyn Stearns and Chole Conant of New Vineyard; grandson Kamden Conant of New Vineyard; brothers, Stanley Searles of Chesterville, Paul Searles (Angela) of Limerick, Dale Searles of Wilton; sisters, Linda Dunham (Kevin) of Farmington, Sally Richards (Albert) of Oak Grove, KY, and sister-in-law Sylvia Searles of Rumford; brothers-in-law, Paul Dalrymple Jr (Sue) of Chesterville, Jason Dalrymple (Kathy) of Jay, Denis Dalrymple of Fairbanks, Galen Dalrymple (Lisa) of West Farmington, Lee Dalrymple of West Farmington, sister-in-law Arlene Dalrymple of Farmington, and many nieces and nephews that he loved as his own especially Lori Harris, Heidi Smith, Jeffery Searles, Matthew Searles, and MyKayla Kelley.

Harvey is predeceased by his wife Anna; father Harvey Searles Sr.; brother, Mark Searles; sister-in-law Lisa Dalrymple; and brother-in-law, Al Dalrymple.

There will be a graveside service at the family plot in Village Cemetery in New Sharon, ME on October 27th, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a family time of remembrance.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine