Hazel Christine Lange (1944-2022)

FARMINGTON – Hazel Christine Lange, “Chris”, 77, passed away on April 5, 2022 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

She was born on July 1, 1944, in England, daughter of Emma E. Vanleit and husband, an American GI, having married in England. Infant Chris and her mother arrived in New York City as passengers on a ship with hundreds of war “brides” and their infants assuming a new life in America. New York was her residence for primary education. Chris was a long-term resident of Village View Apartments in Wilton and a well-known citizen. She was readily identified as the tiny white-haired walker, which included walking as far as Farmington. Chris’ life was greatly enriched by Tom Marcellino, owner of Calzolaio’s restaurant and his staff providing nourishment, companionship, and a safe harbor. Tom and his Crew’s kindness was the epitome of a small community watching out for others. Chris spent her last two years in the safe, warm, and caring environment of Sandy River Nursing Home. She was frequently in violation of safe walking policies. “My walker, what walker?”

Chris is survived by her son, Mathew Lange; and her sister, Janet of Maryland. Her long-term companion, Reggie Gray, who worked several years at Franklin Memorial Hospital, passed away in 2012.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.