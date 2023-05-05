Hazel Gallup (1927-2023)

VASSALBORO – Hazel C. Gallup, 96 of Vassalboro, formerly of Farmington, passed away on April 19, 2023 at her residence in Vassalboro. Hazel had shared that she wanted to be as old as the Queen and in the early hours of her birthday she passed peacefully, the same age as the Queen.

Hazel was born at home in Temple, Me. on April 19, 1927, the daughter of Jesse and Nathalie Voter.

Hazel attended schools in Farmington, Me., graduating in 1945. Hazel was a hard worker and worked at Forster Manufacturing for 31 years. Hazel met the love of her life, Franklin P. Gallup Sr. and they were married on April 6, 1948. They owned and operated a chicken farm in Temple, Me for several years. Hazel collected the eggs to sell and learned how to pluck and clean the chickens to be sold.

Hazel is survived by her son Franklin, P. Gallup, Jr. (Karen) whom she resided with for the last 3 years, and her daughter Cheryl Barker (Jeff), 5 grandchildren, Deborah Meservey (Woody), Clyde Andrewski (Becky), Tara Yeaton (Scott), Kimberly Bartlett (Kenny), Megan Bushover (Dustin), Kyah Andrewski, 6 great grandchildren, Shawn Williams, Jarrett Horstman, Holden Bartlett, Emelia Bartlett and Hattie Bushover, Greta Ellis, her son Eric and Eric’s 3 children.

Hazel was predeceased by her husband; her parents; stepfather Donald Boyce; brother, Colin Voter; son, Frederic Gallup; and great-great grandchild Hopelynn Niles.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington followed by refreshments at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.