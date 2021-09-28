Hazel Nile (1941-2021)

FARMINGTON – Hazel Nile passed peacefully on September 16, 2021, at the age of 80, surrounded by family and friends at the Edgewood Rehabilitation Center.

She was the daughter of Irene Nile Childs and Claude Lowell, born on June 9, 1941 at home in Langtown, Maine. In her life, she was a real Franklin County girl; having also lived in Strong, Fairbanks, Kingfield, Stratton and finally at Edgewood in Farmington.

Hazel enjoyed puzzles, puppies, dressing up, all her baby dolls, music, singing and laughing with people. When her mother was alive, she liked riding in the jeep and picking berries. She enjoyed being with her family especially for her birthday cookouts. Each week relished playing Bingo with the staff at Edgewood. They treated her like their own sister; and the family will always be thankful to them for their love and kindness.

Hazel lived at Edgewood for over 25 years; and she touched everyone with her good heart and smile. She was always making your day a better day when you were with her. Now she will be beside her mother who she missed so much. She always talked about being with her again.

Hazel is survived by three sisters (Donna Maine, Genevieve Dubois and Bethany Redmond & spouses), one brother (Richard Nile & spouse) and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother (Raymond Nile). Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Services will be held at a later date at the family’s discretion. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.