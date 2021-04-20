Heather Biedinger (1982-2021)

WILTON – Heather Biedinger, 38, of Wilton, lost her long battle with addiction on April 7, 2021.

Heather was born in 1982 to Charles Biedinger and Gerri-Lynn Libby and graduated at Mt. Blue high school in 2002. She was a friend that always wanted to be with other friends and would always offer a ride or to take part in one. She was a wild child and loved to always have a good time and live life in the moment.

She could just simply share any of her life stories and easily make you laugh.

She is survived by her beloved twins Addison and Alyia, to whom she gave all her love; mother Gerri-Lynn Gilbert, step father Marvin Gilbert, sister Paula Graichen, brothers Eric Gilbert and Jason Biedinger, grandfather Clinton Libby and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.