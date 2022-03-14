Helen B. Heath (1938-2022)

LIVERMORE – We regret to announce that Helen Barbara Heath, 83, died in the early morning on March 9, 2022, at the home of Thaylene Bernard, surrounded by family.

Helen Heath was born, Helen Barbara Stevens on Oct. 5, 1938, in Farmington. She lived in Vienna as a child with her loving father, Ralph Stevens, before attending High School in Farmington. There Helen met, and married, the love of her life in 1956, an Air Force Solider named Wayne Heath, of Farmington. Wayne would stay her one and only throughout her life, until his passing in 1996.

Helen leaves behind her two sisters, Louise Kilponen and Carolyn Heath of Maine; her daughter, Gwen Barbara Heath of Oklahoma; and her three grandchildren, James Wayne Lowe, a State Trooper in Oklahoma, Lizabeth Emerson, employed by Finley’s Funeral Home of Maine, and Timothy Snow, CRM at Checkmate Gaming, also of Maine. Helen also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, Daniel Heath, Michael Heath, Thaylene Bernard, Thayne Heath Jr., Muriel Neal; many great nieces and nephews; and other beloved extended family members.

Helen was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Stevens; her husband, Wayne Heath; her brothers, George, Paul and Floyd Stevens; her daughter, Suzanne Heath; her son, Glenwood Heath; her grandson, Eric James Lowe Jr.; her nephew, David Heath; her niece, Maylene Webster; and many other loved ones.

Nothing was more important to Helen than her family, whether they were family by blood or by choice. Throughout the years many people have thought of her as their mom. Helen and Wayne repeatedly opened their arms to those in need of a home or family. Helen would never refuse an extra dinner guest. She had an uncanny ability to stretch her meals to accommodate as many guests as she had. She would not let anyone leave her table hungry.

Some of the things Helen enjoyed doing was taking quarters to Walmart and giving them to children so they could ride on the mechanical rides. In the hot months of summer she bought cold sodas for those suffering from the heat. While living at Ethel Walton, Helen strived to be a blessing. She would take soup or ice cream to tenants who were not feeling well and visited with many on a routine basis. Helen bought gifts, cards, and treats and left them anonymously at the doors of the other occupants.

Helen was kind and empathetic, taking on the pain of those around her. If she could, she would gladly take on the suffering of others so that they would not have to feel pain. She was humorous and fun to be around. Even when times were hard she was a positive force and could make anyone laugh. She was the type of person that you would thank God for putting in your life.

Though Helen has been through heart ache and tragedy, she stayed kind and sweet. Though small in stature, she was well capable of standing up for what and whom she believed in. She often joked about having the, “Stevens Stubbedness,” a quality of being unflappable. Helen hoped that every generation to come would possess the same.

Helen was a valued member of the Consumer Council of Maine, as well as, G.O. (Getting Out). She helped organize meetings, coordinate pot lucks, communicate information to fellow members and contributed greatly to the success of both.

Helen worked for the Farmington Shoe Shop, Sandy River Nursing Home and Franklin Shoe. No matter where she was, she made her friends, friends for life. Helen was proud of being a lifelong and devoted member of the Farmington Falls Nazarene Church. She fulfilled many roles at the Church. She loved teaching children at the Sunday school and was an active Board Member.

Helen was fiercely competitive and loved games. She would challenge anyone to a game of Cribbage, Dominoes, Canasta, or anything else you could come up with. She was a formidable opponent and was always up for the challenges of life. She went above and beyond to help others and was always there for anyone who needed her, she truly cherished every opportunity to help the people of her community.

Helen will be truly missed by all, as she takes her place at the right hand of God, for she was our angel upon the earth. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” -Romans 8:28.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.