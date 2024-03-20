Helen Collins Brann (1937-2024)

NEW SHARON – Helen C Brann, 86 of New Sharon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Maine Medical Center. Helen was born in Rangeley, ME on May 19, 1937

At the age of 11 years Helen moved to New Sharon and proudly graduated from New Sharon School in 1955. Soon thereafter she accompanied her husband to Fort Bragg, NC where they welcomed their first of five children.

Upon returning to New Sharon, Helen devoted her life to homemaking. Two of her greatest joys was her family and working in her flower garden. She was a skilled cook who loved to prepare meals for her family and anyone who dropped by.

A generous and loving soul, Helen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wendell Brann Sr, her sons Wendell Brann Jr of Rocky Mount, VA, Kevin Brann (Bonnie) of New Sharon, ME daughters Kim Murray (Rick) of Marshall, TX and Heather Walker (Arthur) of Upper Marlboro, MD, a special daughter-in-law Melody Brann of Oakland, ME and her two sisters-in-law Joyce Day of Belgrade Lakes, ME and Helen Ames of New Sharon, ME.

Helen was predeceased by her daughter Karen Folsom, all five of her siblings, three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Relatives and friends are invited to A Celebration of her Life at the New Sharon Masonic Hall on Thursday, March 28 at 2:00pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Richard R Riker, MD Critical Care Medicine Specialist and Critical Care nurses Lindsey and Savannah for their compassionate and loving care.