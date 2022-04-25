Helen Lambert (1925-2022)

FARMINGTON – Helen Lambert of Farmington passed away peacefully at her home on April 21, 2022, surrounded by a loving family that cared for her in her final days.

Helen was born on Oct. 14, 1925, to Michael and Mildred Murphy of Long Island, N.Y. She had two brothers, Edward and Jake Murphy, and a sister, Jeanne Maher, who was also her lifelong best friend. Helen eventually met George Lambert, whom she married on June 14, 1947, which was also her parent’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Helen and George had nine children before moving from New York to Farmington, Maine in 1964. Once they established their home in Farmington they were blessed with two more daughters. Helen survived her husband of 44 years who passed away in 1991 and continued to live in their home independently ever since.

She had a tremendous faith in God and was a longtime parishioner and alter guild member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Helen, also affectionately known as Grammie and GG, constantly amazed her 11 children, 21 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was widely recognized on her walks around town. She enjoyed swimming in Clearwater Lake, ice skating in her younger years, bowling, knitting, dancing, traveling the world, good music, exercising at the UMF Fitness Center, attending sporting events of grandchildren, Irish heritage, and always a good book. She was the ultimate host of countless family gatherings in her home, from Christmas parties to Sunday evening wine with her girls, and every type of happy occasion in between.

Helen was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was kind, humble, strong, funny, and gracious. She found good in all things.

Helen is survived by her daughter Carol Stone and husband Herbert of Fort Pierce, Florida; her son George Lambert and wife Barbara of Industry, Maine; son Jack Lambert of Temple, Maine; son Michael Lambert and wife Joyce of Cookeville, Tennessee; daughter Jeanne Norton and husband Terry of Chesterville, Maine; son Greg Lambert and wife Pam of Raymond, Maine; son Tom Lambert and wife Anne of Chesterville, Maine; son Andrew Lambert and wife Cindy of Standish, Maine; daughter Marian Hastings and husband Bill of Chesterville, Maine; daughter Bernice Cote and Husband Geoff of Farmington, Maine; and daughter Chrissy St. Laurent and husband David of Farmington, Maine; 21 grandchildren and spouses, 21 great-children; and countless family friends.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health for their help and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.