Helen O. Toothaker (1926-2021)

WILTON – Helen O. Toothaker, 95, of Wilton, passed peacefully on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was born in Abbot, Maine on March 22, 1926 a daughter of Ruel B. and Hazel M. (Mayo) Orff Sr. She graduated from Wilton Academy and Lasell Junior College.

On June 22, 1946 she married Rudolph (Rudy) Toothaker which lasted sixty-four happy years. They built their home on Wilson Lake in 1960, both enjoying it for more than 50 years.

Helen’s working years started at Franklin Memorial Hospital, the Armstrong Insurance Agency, and Depositors Trust / Key Bank. Her banking career lasted for 30 years, retiring January 1, 1987.

In her younger years she refinished antiques, did tole painting and in later years she quilted. She had a camp on Beals Pond in Madrid and spent many enjoyable days fly fishing there.

She is survived by a daughter Brenda T. Stinson of Wilton. Grandchildren, Rhonda Schanck, Angela Wedge (Steve), and Mathew Bickford (MiChel), nine great-grandchildren, a sister Reta Whinery of Wilton, brother Malcolm Orff of E. Wilton, a sister in-law Joyce Orff of Wilton, a granddaughter in-law Kristie Backus, and an important family friend Barbara Black.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Rudolph, a grandson Michael Backus, a brother Ruel Orff Jr., a sister Mary Farnum, brother in-laws George Farnum and Edgar Whinery, a sister in-law Myrna Orff, and a grandson in-law Rodney Schanck.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center for their very kind care over the last four months.

There will be a private interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com