Helen Valente (1937-2023)

GORHAM – Helen H. Valente, 85, passed away on January 20, 2023. The daughter of Ernest “Pete” and Elizabeth “Betty” Horne, she was born on July 3, 1937 in Milo Maine. She grew up and attended schools in Milo graduating from the Milo High School. After graduation she became a telephone operator then became a book-keeper and homemaker. She married Orrin Valente on September 22, 1956 and they settled in Farmington then Cumberland to raise their three children. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family at the family’s camps, The Hornets’ Nest on Ebeemee Lake, and Seldom Inn in Gouldsboro.

She was predeceased by her brother Jackie Horne, and her sisters Carolyn DeMartin, and Marilyn Bailey.

Helen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Orrin “Dud” Valente. She is also survived by her three children and their spouses, Torry (Tracey) Valente of New Gloucester, Peter (Kelley) Valente of Cumberland, and Kelley (Eric) Brown of Wilton, her grandchildren, Taylor, Alicia, Maria, Paul, Jenna, Allison, and Kristen, her five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. It will be announced on the Funeral Home’s website and will appear in the paper.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Helen’s memory to the American Legion Post 41, 18 W Main St, Milo ME 04463.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Valente family.