Henry Bowman Palmer Brimigion (1926-2021)

AUBURN – Henry Bowman Palmer Brimigion, 95, died Wednesday afternoon Sept. 15, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine with his family by his side.

He was born on April 26, 1926 in Farmington the son of Kennieth I and Margaret L (Potter) Brimigion.

He was known by his family as Palmer and that name has continued for four generations.

Palmer joined the US Navy at the age of 17 during WWII and was a gunner on a merchant ship.

He had two previous marriages prior to meeting a wonderful woman he loved dearly and always referred to her as “the love of his life”. That woman was Arlene Estella (Seamon) Adams. They married on June 28, 1974 and had 45 years together. In addition to spending time with their families, they enjoyed travelling, spending winters in Florida and dancing.

His employment consisted of working at a woolen mill, Riley Paper Mill and later International Paper Company. After retiring from the IP he worked as a delivery driver and worked on a farm. He always said that the farm was his favorite job.

He was a member of the Wilton United Methodist Church for many years. He and Arlene loved listening to and singing gospel music. He was also a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Jay.

Palmer was loved and will be missed by his children; Palmer “Skip” (Helen) Brimigion, Ledrena Freeman and Jody (Terri) Brimigion; stepchildren; Ronald Adams, Jeffrey (Vicki) Adams, Kevin (Cherie) Adams, Stephen Adams (girlfriend Stephanie) and Melanie (Jeffery) Johnson; sister Sharyn (Chuck) Peabody; sisters-in-law, Laura Weber, Miriam Ewing, Brenda Endicott (Clyde Young), Lois Seamon and Dawn Seamon; brothers-in-law Donnie Vale and Richard Hoisington; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Arlene on July 5,2019; sisters – Glennis and her husband Kenneth, Marilyn Hardy; Brother-in-laws Alton, Orland and Leon Seamon and John Ewing; sisters-in-law – Eleanor Adams and her husband Fred, Althea Hoisington, Erma Grimaldi and her husband Joseph, and Alice Vale; and Great grandson Palmer Steven Brimigion.

Many thanks to the following: Cheryl Remick for the years of great care and friendship to both Arlene and Palmer, Carolee Hand and Lloyd for their care and friendship of Palmer and to all his wonderful neighbors who looked after him. Special thanks to the employees, volunteers, and Chaplain Terry of Androscoggin Hospice House for their care of Palmer.

Public memorial services will be held Wednesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given in his memory to one of the following: Wilton United Methodist Church, PO Box 517, Wilton, ME 04294 or to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210.