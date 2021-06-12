Herbert Albert Howard (1932-2021)

STRONG – Herbert Albert Howard, 89, known by most everyone as “Pete”, passed away on May 20, 2021 at Russell Park Nursing Home in Lewiston from complications of Dementia. He was born on February 19, 1932 in Weld, son of Nelson and Ellen (Safford) Howard. On January 21, 1951, he married Marilyn Pillsbury in Strong. They lived in Strong and with the help of many family and friends, Pete built their home at 121 Pillsbury Road, where Marilyn still lives. Pete worked for Starbird’s, Cousineau’s, Forster’s, and the Strong Nursing Home, all in Strong; and at Bass Shoe in Dryden. In his younger years, he worked in the woods with his brothers-in-law, as well as doing odd jobs for many of Strong’s citizens.

Pete is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn of Strong; children, Sandra, Paul, and Albert of Strong, Charlotte of Waterville, Wanda of Chesterville, and Carlotta of Fayette; brothers, Walter of Strong, Fred of Avon, and Cecil Leavitt of Dryden; step-brother, Phil Reed of Farmington; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother, Jim Howard.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Pete on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 1-4 pm, at 121 Pillsbury Road in Strong. Rain date will be Sunday, June 27th. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.