Herbert Austin (1928-2022)

WILTON – Herbert Austin (Herb) 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Wilton on January 29 2022.

Herb was born in Sabattus, Maine on November 1, 1928 to Richard and Ethel Austin. In the 8th grade his family moved from East Wilton to Kittery where he spent his high school years at Traip Academy. On June 24 1950, Herbert married Jacqueline Baker at the Wilton Methodist Church.

Herb was a decorated athlete both at Traip Academy in Kittery where he graduated in 1946 and also after high school where he played baseball for the Wilton Loggers. As a member of the Wilton Loggers Herb became well known for his pitching and hitting abilities. These were both on display in 1948 when the Wilton loggers traveled to Battlecreek Michigan to play in the US Amateur Baseball World Series. Herb’s pitching, hitting and fielding earned him second team honors during the series. Herb was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003. Herb’s talents included far more than his baseball prowess, as he was also a talented outdoorsman and woodworker. Herb enjoyed fishing, hunting and snowmobiling throughout his life. His woodworking abilities can be seen throughout family and friends kitchens and yards. His paper towel holders, banana racks, refrigerator magnets, birdhouses and whirly gigs are just to name a few. He was also an accomplished painter and shared many of his paintings with relatives. Herb spent many years working at Bass Shoe Company before moving to Cape Neddick and working for Sanders Lobster Company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He worked alongside Earle Sanders, a longtime high school friend. After retirement Herb and Jacqueline moved back to Wilton where he enjoyed living directly across from Wilson Lake Country Club. Herb loved a good game of golf as it gave him plenty of time to tell one of his many jokes.

Herb was predeceased by his parents Richard and Ethel Austin; his brothers Richard Austin, Russell Austin;, and sister Gladyse Seamon.