Herbert E. Bachelder (1945-2022)

STRATTON – Herbert Edwin Bachelder, 76, passed away at his home in Stratton on June 17, 2022.

He was born in Langtown Township on Oct. 2, 1945 to Isie Bachelder and later adopted and raised by his grandparents, Vance and Rosa Bachelder, on the family farm. Herbert graduated from Stratton High School in the class of 1965. After graduating, he entered the U.S. Air Force and was a military aircraft mechanic. In 1968, he returned home and worked at Forster Manufacturing.

On March 29, 1969, he married Linda Berg and together they raised their daughter Laurie in Stratton. Herbert pursued other careers working at local service stations, for Kenetech Windpower, and retired from ReEnergy.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved photography. He spent many hours gardening in his greenhouse where he loved to see things grow. All of his friends know how much he loved shopping at Mardens.

Herbert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Berg) Bachelder; daughter, Laurie (Bachelder) Clement and fiancé Dana Colson; grandson, Jordan Clement and girlfriend Elizabeth Rackliff; granddaughter, Jessica Clement and fiancé Tobie Merrill; and great grandson Gunnar Clement. He is also survived by, Ivah Palmer, Ada Hoyt, Yvette Lisherness, Delmea Seamon, Carol Baker, Wilfred Daggett, Sonny Daggett, Scott Daggett, Beth Tolman; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Hospice Care for their support and the loving care that they gave.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at noon, at the Stratton/Eustis Community Center, 84 Main St., Stratton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.