Holman Day Ferguson (1935-2024)

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION – Holman Day Ferguson, long time resident of Sandy River Plantation, Maine passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024. He had suffered on one level or another from Dementia, for 20+ years.

Holman was born in Rangeley, Maine on May 31, 1935, the fifth of 7 children born to Nathalie Oakes Huntoon and Harold Mayberry Ferguson. The family moved to Sandy River Plantation, ME, where Holman then raised his family. Holman’s siblings & parents have long passed from this Earth. His brother Bill married Betty Myshrall; sister Mary married Walt Sundberg; sister Joyce married John Ninos; brother Dick ; brother Craig married Kathy Moura; and sister Susan died within months after birth. There are numerous children and grandchildren from the original Ferguson Clan of 7, living all over the US.

In 1952 Holman at age 17, married his lifelong friend Wanda Bernice Ellis age 20. They were married for 71+ years, creating a happy home life for their family, in Sandy River Plantation, ME. Today, all their children & partners still live/work on the same family land. Holman and Wanda had five children. Son Robbie died at childbirth; daughter Lisa married Barry Brackett; daughter Heidi; daughter Leslie married Paul Packard; and son Michael married Julie Peaslee. Heidi blessed the family with two granddaughters Tala & Alyssa Ferguson, and Alyssa’s husband Eric Churchill, all live together in Steep Falls, Maine.

Friends & Family please gather to celebrate the life of Holman Day Ferguson. Held on Saturday May 11, 2024, at the Farmhouse Inn Event Barn, located at 2057 Main Street, Rangeley, Maine. The celebration is from Noon to 3:00 pm. There will be snacks, then a BBQ & desserts will be served around 1:00 pm (coffee, tea, juice & water). Then a slide show, accompanied by fun family stories.