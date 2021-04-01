Howard Hughes (1948-2021)

SEARSPORT — Howard W. Hughes, 72, died on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport, where he had been in hospice with cancer of the lungs and brain. He was born on July 21, 1948 in Fayette, Pennsylvania to Isaac Owen Hughes and Maxine Walls Clark. He graduated from Stearns High School in Millinocket. Howie worked for the Great Northern Paper Company for many years. He belonged to the Sons of the American Legion in Millinocket. His good friends called him Howie “Angel” Hughes. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will be most remembered for his bond of friendship, his

love of family, his sense of loyalty and his love of motorcycling. Howie loved his motorcycle more than

he loved most people and was always ready for a ride to anywhere. He rode many miles with his friends

and many miles alone. He always said if he came home with money in his pocket, he must not of had

enough fun! His love of friendship was strong and if you were a friend, you were a friend for life. There is

nothing he would not do for his family and friends. Howie had a contagious laugh and enjoyed being

with people who shared his lifestyle. You knew you were going to hear a good story if he started a

sentence by saying “Well now let me let you in on a little secret”… for surely a funny story or some

words of wisdom were to follow. Howie is riding free now of pain and suffering up the smooth highways

of heaven and is no doubt riding with his good friend “Yankee Mike” and they are raising cane together.

He will be greatly missed by all of us. Ride free Brother Howie.

Howie is survived by his sister, Barbara Hughes Worthley and husband Richard of Strong; his brother,

James Clark of Biddeford; and three step children, Jeremy, Jason and Holly.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are

under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral, 488 Farmington Falls Rd.,

Farmington, ME 04938.