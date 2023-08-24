Howard Tracy (1957-2023)

Howard Sherman Tracy, a man of unwavering loyalty, dedication, and a thirst for adventure, was born on April 11, 1957, in the picturesque town of Farmington, Maine, USA. On May 12, 2023, Howard bid farewell to this world, leaving behind a profound void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Residing in the close-knit community of Industry, Howard led a vibrant and fulfilling life, surrounded by the love and warmth of his cherished family and friends. Prior to his service, Howard worked diligently for the railway and wood mill, displaying his strong work ethic and commitment to his craft. However, it was his time as a proud Veteran of the US Army that truly exemplified his unwavering dedication to serving his beloved country with honor and distinction.

An ardent lover of the great outdoors, Howard found solace and joy in the pursuit of hunting and fishing, immersing himself in the beauty of nature. He delighted in attending local fairs, relishing the vibrant atmosphere and the sense of community they fostered. Howard’s passion for firearms was evident in his impressive gun collection, a testament to his appreciation for craftsmanship and his love for the sport.

Howard’s loyal companion, his beloved dog Nana, was a constant source of comfort and companionship. Their bond was unbreakable, and Nana will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew Howard intimately.

The memory of Howard Sherman Tracy will resound harmoniously in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. His legacy, a testament to his unwavering spirit and zest for life, will continue to inspire and uplift those who follow in his footsteps.

Howard is preceded in death by his beloved father, Arthur N. Tracy, whose guidance and love shaped him into the remarkable man he became. He is survived by his adoring mother, Elizabeth A. Tracy, who provided unwavering support and love throughout his life’s journey. Howard’s memory will forever be cherished by his three sons, Daniel, Joseph, and Christopher Tracy, who will carry his legacy forward with pride and honor.

In addition to his immediate family, Howard leaves behind his beloved sisters, Avis and Berry Brown, Ina Cooper, and Bonnie Hardy, as well as his cherished brother, Manly Tracy. Their bond was unbreakable, and the memories they shared will forever be treasured. Howard’s nieces, nephews, and grandchildren will forever hold a special place in their hearts for their beloved uncle and grandfather.

As we bid farewell to Howard Sherman Tracy, let us remember him not with sorrow, but with gratitude for the indelible mark he left on our lives. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his spirit continue to guide and inspire us all.