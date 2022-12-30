Howell McClure (1925-2022)

KINGFIELD – Howell McClure, 97, of Kingfield died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Kingfield on November 9, 1925, the second of three children born to Earl J and Violet (Wilbur) McClure. He attended schools in Kingfield and was drafted into the U.S. Navy in January of 1944. He served as a signalman on the island of Mios Woendi in Dutch New Guinea in the South Pacific near the equator. Following his discharge in May of 1946, Howell, under the GI Bill, attended a watchmaking school, the Western Pennsylvania Horological Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. He then moved to Waltham, MA, and worked in a machine shop. While in Massachusetts, his cousin (Erwin “Larry” Wilbur) introduced him to Wilma (Linda) Linden, who soon became his bride on August 30, 1952. Two daughters were born to the couple before the family moved back to Kingfield in 1956. Howell went to work for Wing Spool & Bobbin Co. and then later worked for H.G. Winter & Sons as machinist and plant engineer until his retirement in 1987. During this time, three more children were added to the family.

In 1968, Howell and Linda bought an old farmhouse with acreage on Salem Road. After remodeling and moving to the farm in late 1969, the family began planting trees. McClure’s Tree Nursery was born and fifty plus years later continues to be a thriving business managed by Howell’s grandson, Adam. The farm will continue on under the new ownership of Howell’s son, Linden.

Howell loved the farm and worked outside in the fields until October 2022. His mind was sharp, he had a great memory, and he lived independently until his death.

In his teen years, Howell was part of a group of young men later known as the Bigelow Boys. Amos Winter would take them to Bigelow Mountain and cut trails in the summer which they would then ski down in the winter. Later, some from this group were the initial skiers at Sugarloaf Mountain. Howell was the last remaining Bigelow Boy.

In 1991, Howell and Linda bought a condo in Sun City, AZ, where they enjoyed their winters. They traveled extensively and visited many countries in their retirement years, but Howell loved his little spot in Kingfield.

Howell was a talented creator/builder. He designed and built many things, including machinery, heating systems, and a custom metal spiral staircase.

We remember our dad as quiet, unassuming, kind, generous, hard-working, always with a positive attitude – all good things. We shared humor and loved to laugh and he taught us the best life lessons that served us so well in so many ways. We end this short biography of the life of Howell McClure with a quote we all heard many times in our youth. Dad often recited General Douglas MacArthur – “Old soldiers never die – they just fade away.” We love you forever, Dad.

Howell is survived by his five children and their families: Candice Barton (Nicholas Barton and Kirsten Barton) of Vinalhaven, ME; Lisa (James) Beecher (Eric (Melissa) Beecher and Karen (Lee) Goldberg) of So. Portland, ME; Kirsten Dyar (David) DiStefano (Adam (Laurelanna) Dyar and Samuel (Wendy) Dyar) of Farmington, ME; Alison McClure (Christopher Joyce and Alexander (Kate) Joyce) of Sun City, AZ; and Linden (Lai) McClure (Logan, Levi, and Lazlo McClure) of Beaverton OR; 14 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends, Clint and Lena Knapp. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years in 2017; his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Earland and Charlotte McClure, Howard and Cora McClure; sons-in-law, Arnold Barton, Jr. and Stephen Dyar; a granddaughter, Nicole Joyce; and all of his wife’s brothers and sisters and their spouses.

For those wishing to give in his memory, we believe he would be honored if those gifts were sent to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947.

A private memorial service will be held in the summer. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938