Hubert A. Verrier (1931-2023)

Hugh Verrier, renowned artist and inveterate entrepreneur, took flight early Wednesday morning from MMC soaring with the birds he loved. His sculpted watercolor birds are life-sized and unframed so you experience them as a bird in flight. This creative talent resides in homes from Maine to Alaska.

Hugh was a self-made man with an intense love of life, loving a good laugh and a good bottle of scotch. He followed his dreams, pursued them with vitality, and achieved great success. Just a few of his ventures: Verrier Construction, LookinGood Laundromat, printing press owner, appliance repairman, deep-sea fisherman, lobster trap builder, food truck creator, and the builder/owner of Birds in Flight Art Gallery in Eustis, Maine. And a few of his pleasures: avid skier, sport fisherman, world traveler, home improvement wizard, and prolific reader.

Hugh is survived by his long-term partner, Jean Gutmann, daughters, Susanna Guerra and Victoria Dorsey, and their loving families with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and a brother Michael.

Instead of condolences please hang an additional birdfeeder so you can enjoy more birds sent by Hugh.

Review his amazing creations at birds-in-flight.com

Memorial services will be private.